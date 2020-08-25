discussion
Hi everyone! I'm Maurizio, maker of RoundOf and here on PH today with my third launch :-) RoundOf is a very simple banner-free Doodle-like webapp which integrates with Stripe to collect the participation fees from participants. No signup/credit card is required to try it out! After giving the event title and participation fee (plus a bounce of other options), you can select (from a week or a month calendar) a range of possible dates and share the generated event link online. People interested in participating can reserve their spot by selecting their favorite dates among the available ones. If a participation fee is required they will be asked for credit card data through Stripe. No participation fee will charged until the minimum number of participants is reached and the event is confirmed Once all the spots are filled for a certain date you will be notified and can confirm the event, thus collecting the participation fees, which will be directly transferred to your Stripe account. The app will charge a fee of 0.5%+50 cents (and Stripe fees) for every paying participant. I developed the current MVP in less than 10 days using Bootstrap and Django on Pythonanywhere. I really have no idea, especially in this very covid-19 times, if anyone will find it ever useful. Still I liked the idea, found nothing like it online and thought to give it a try with a simple MVP to see what happen. Thank you in advance for any comment/feedback/suggestion, which are always very welcome!
