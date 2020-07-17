Discussion
Saul J Cohen
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋 Saul here. I founded Round because I had a real problem finding an investment platform that I wanted to use. Why I created Round I was on a portfolio management team at a large investment firm, and it was a nightmare trying to manage my own investments due to compliance issues and lack of time. I was looking for a platform that I could trust to put the majority of my money with. I wanted growth and capital preservation, not just a portfolio that passively follows the markets. I didn’t have $20 million to go with a private client wealth manager, and all the lower end financial advisors were no better than using a passive Robo-advisor. That’s why we built Round! Think of Round as your own personal portfolio manager, actively increasing and decreasing your exposure to asset classes and investment strategies. Here’s how it works -You sign up on iOS or web (Android coming soon) and go through our onboarding questionnaire -You get a recommended portfolio, made up of expert Wall St fund managers -These fund managers invest in much more than just stocks and generic bonds—you’re getting exposure to alternative assets. -Round’s team constantly monitors the markets and makes top-level changes to your portfolio For example, our portfolios are very risk-off right now, meaning that across all our portfolios, we have reduced risk. We explain these concepts weekly in our Weekly Roundup, which you can check out here. Who Round is for Ultimately, we know that Round isn’t going to be for everyone. If you want to pick your own investments, passively follow the market, or are looking for a quick buck, we’re not the platform for you. If you want peace of mind, knowing that your money is actively being looked after by investment professionals, feel free to give Round a try! Our minimum investment is $500, and we’ve started to roll out Round Private Client for accounts over $100,000. Thanks! -Saul
Maker
