discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Navita Pareek
MakerI am an entrepreneur building tools
Hello, Navita here 🙂, Creator of RoughBook. I am a developer turned entrepreneur. My current passion is to make taking notes quicker and simpler. Therefore, introducing RoughBook. RoughBook is an online note-taking chrome extension. It is a productivity tool that helps in quickly capturing important information and set reminders. 😠 The exact problem There are zillion notes taking apps which help us in beautifully organising our notes. But what about notes which we just want to write-down (type-down) and organise later (if at all we wish to). In such cases, we end up using pen-paper (if at all they present) or just rely on our memory-power to remember things. Thus, the problem in focus is not being able to quickly add notes and the difficulties in searching for them later. 😎 The solution Need of a product which can help us to quickly take down notes/reminders and tag them if required. I started it as a chrome extension (as most of my online time spent on chrome) but surely expand it later on multiple platforms. Pin RoughBook at your Chrome browser and just keep adding whatever coming to your mind and if you want them to be organised, just use simple hashtags. Yes, same hashtags which you use for LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram… Why will you love rough book: Quick Notes and Reminders: 📝It takes just quick 2-3 clicks to add your thoughts or schedule a reminder ⏰ HashTags: #️⃣ Write your thoughts the way you write in your fav social networking platform. You can then search all the notes related to a particular hashtag. Save Current URL: 🤘You are on a very important webpage, just 2 clicks and your tab’s URL will be saved. Cherry on the cake, you can also hashtag this URL. Send Notes: 📤 Email or WhatsApp selected notes through the extension itself. Chrome Extension: 📌It will be with your chrome browser and thus just pin it for some quick actions. Strike unused notes: ✒️ Done with the work/reminder, just strike that note and even configure to hide all striked notes. RoughBook helps us to spend time on what is important rather than searching pen-paper or most suitable file to write a note. Now capture all your learnings and even send them to your friends by email or WhatsApp. You won't miss even a single idea as we are making the notes taking simpler. Get your RoughBook pinned at the chrome browser and add all your thoughts, important links in just a few clicks. 😸 Let me know what you think!
Share