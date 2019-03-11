Fix the orientation of videos you are watching instantly using the hotkey: SHIFT + \
Many times you might end up watching videos which are recorded in the wrong orientation. With *Rotate Videos* you can easily fix the orientation in just a few clicks.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KhaiyongMaker@ngkhaiyong · Aspiring inventor who loves making apps.
Here's a simple Chrome Extension which rotates videos with just a click of a hotkey. Let me know what you think!
Upvote (1)Share·
KhaiyongMaker@ngkhaiyong · Aspiring inventor who loves making apps.
P.S. Works on most video streaming websites!
Upvote Share·
Krishna De@krishnade · Social business & live video strategist
@ngkhaiyong Great idea - bookmarking this as a helpful resource
Upvote Share·