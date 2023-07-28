Products
Rostering App
Free, Simple Rostering App for Operations
Most companies go for Spreadsheets to create their roster or go with paid tools. Most don't need anything fancy. Here's a completely free, easy to use rostering tool that creates a good starting point for most leaders. Hope you enjoy it.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Operations
by
Zorp
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking it out. Let us know how we can make this more useful to you."
The makers of Rostering App
About this launch
Zorp
No code native mobile app builder for internal teams
5
reviews
414
followers
Follow for updates
Rostering App by
Zorp
was hunted by
Bala Panneerselvam
in
Spreadsheets
,
Operations
. Made by
Bala Panneerselvam
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Zorp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on October 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
