Roshi
Roshi
Make the web easier to read
Make the web easier to read. Roshi is a Chrome extension that allows users to simplify text you find online so that it's more accessible. You can also analyze the difficulty of any text you find online, using measures like grade level.
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Languages
Roshi
About this launch
Roshi
Make the web easier to read
Roshi by
Roshi
Jonny Kalambay
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Languages
Jonny Kalambay
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Roshi
is not rated yet. This is Roshi's first launch.
