Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Rosebud
See Rosebud’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Rosebud
Rosebud
Your therapist's favorite journal
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The world's most effective journal, backed by therapists. Get real-time feedback, personalized insights, and track your growth over time. 2,500+ happy customers. Over 90 million words journaled.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Rosebud
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Rosebud
The AI-powered personal growth journal
36
reviews
445
followers
Follow for updates
Rosebud by
Rosebud
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chrys Bader
and
Sean Dadashi
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Rosebud
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 36 users. It first launched on July 26th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report