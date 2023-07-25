Products
Rosebud

Rosebud

Fast-track your personal growth with AI

Free
Embed
Rosebud is an AI journal designed for personal growth. It's like a mentor in your pocket. Reflect with 10x the power of traditional journaling. Receive personalized questions and insights. Identify and track meaningful goals. Bloom with Rosebud 🌹
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
 +2 by
Rosebud
About this launch
0
reviews
30
followers
Rosebud by
Rosebud
was hunted by
Andrew Jiang
in Productivity, Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Chrys Bader
,
Sean Dadashi
,
Monte Thakkar
and
Andre Kuzac
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Rosebud's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-