Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
ROSA
ROSA
Become an anime ninja character with AI
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stable Diffusion powered headshots of you as a ninja from one of the most famous shōnen mangas. Upload 5 pics and get 20 headshots in around 20 min (AI generation takes quite some time).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
ROSA
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
About this launch
ROSA
Become an anime ninja character with AI
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
ROSA by
ROSA
was hunted by
Alex Chernikov
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alex Chernikov
. Featured on May 13th, 2023.
ROSA
is not rated yet. This is ROSA's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
-
Report