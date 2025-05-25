Launches
Rork
14. Rork
Vibe code your mobile app, from design to publish
Rork is a new platform to rapidly prototype, build & publish native mobile apps. Features AI assistance (Rork Agent), design import, in-browser Android emulation & easy Expo-based publishing to iOS/Android.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Prototyping
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Meet the team
About this launch
Rork
Vibe code your mobile app, from design import to app stores
64
2
#14
#14
Rork by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Prototyping
Artificial Intelligence
Development
. Made by
Daniel Dhawan
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
Rork
is not rated yet. This is Rork's first launch.