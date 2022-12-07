Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
RoQR
Ranked #12 for today
RoQR
QR codes that will rock your world
Visit
Upvote 9
3 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
RoQR is a modern, open-source, privacy-respecting and affordable platform for dynamic QR codes. These codes can be updated even after they're printed to point to your latest campaign, and provide statistics and insights when they're scanned.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
GitHub
+1 by
RoQR
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
RoQR
QR codes that will rock your world
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
RoQR by
RoQR
was hunted by
Sebastian Rollén
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sebastian Rollén
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
RoQR
is not rated yet. This is RoQR's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#137
Report