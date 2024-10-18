  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Roozna
    Roozna

    Roozna

    Find & Autofill 80,000+ Businesses

    Free Options
    Roozna allows you to instantly search 80,000+ businesses and auto-fill their details in forms. Save time and simplify user onboarding with easy integration into your app or website. Get 500 requests for free everyday.
    Launched in
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
    Business
     by
    Roozna
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Cloudflare
    Stripe
    Upstash
    About this launch
    Roozna
    RooznaFind & Autofill 80,000+ Businesses
    0
    reviews
    15
    followers
    Roozna by
    Roozna
    was hunted by
    Simon Gingras
    in SaaS, Developer Tools, Business. Made by
    Simon Gingras
    . Featured on October 21st, 2024.
    Roozna
    is not rated yet. This is Roozna's first launch.
    Upvotes
    9
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -