Roozna
Roozna
Find & Autofill 80,000+ Businesses
Roozna allows you to instantly search 80,000+ businesses and auto-fill their details in forms. Save time and simplify user onboarding with easy integration into your app or website. Get 500 requests for free everyday.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Business
by
Roozna
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
Roozna by
Roozna
was hunted by
Simon Gingras
in
. Made by
Simon Gingras
. Featured on October 21st, 2024.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
