Home
Product
Rootspace
Rootspace
Open source productivity SaaS app
Organize projects, tasks, and documents with tree navigation. Boost efficiency in one user-friendly platform.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
Rootspace
MAPT
About this launch
Rootspace
Open source productivity SaaS app
Rootspace by
Rootspace
was hunted by
ihti
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
ihti
,
Januar Fonti
,
Vedran Alajbegovic
,
Taufan Fadhilah Iskandar
,
Adi Utama
,
Aid Arslanagic
and
Mujo Kodro
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Rootspace
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Rootspace's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
