Ignite your imagination with a robot that’s just as fun to play with as it is to learn from.
Root - Last Gadget StandingRoot is an easy-to-use coding robot that transforms the skills required to code into real-world experiences through its custom app and 50+ sensors, providing an ongoing opportunity to learn new logic, problem-solving and coding skills using creativity and imagination. Coders of any age or skill level can use Root as their creative tool in defying [...]
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
great idea for teaching kids code!
