Sharath Prabhal
Maker
Hi ProductHunt 👋, We believe that most things in life are better when shared, including travel. We launched Roost a few weeks ago with the goal of making quality accommodations affordable for everyone. We help travelers, mainly Millenials and Gen Z, find 'travel buddies' and save 50% on their hotel costs. The problem is that hotels are nice but often too expensive, and hostels are well...hostels. Right now, we are focused on event-based travel like Music Festivals and conventions, places where lots of young, like-minded travelers congregate. Hotels dramatically jack up their rates around events which makes it impossible for many people to attend. Plus we've found that many people going to these types of events are looking to meet other attendees. Sharing a hotel room is not a completely new concept. The way people currently find roommates and split hotel costs is outdated, unsafe, and inefficient. Travelers post on sites like Facebook and Reddit. There are no safeguards and finding out basic information is hit or miss. Comparing candidates and figuring out who has to front the bill and worrying about getting repaid are hassles. Roost is unique because we streamline and standardize this whole process for you. We help you safely choose your ideal roommate AND we take care of booking your hotel room. We make both of these things quick, easy, and secure. Please check it out. We'd love your feedback and are happy to answer any questions. If there is an event or city you think we should add, please request it here: https://www.roostgo.com/request-... PS: We're offering $50 off for the first 100 bookings from the ProductHunt community! Use the promo code `PH50`
You're obviously going to get a lot of safety questions today, so I'll start. 1. How do you make sure people are who they say they are, and that I'm not gonna end up sharing a room with some psycho? 2. What are the provisions for "getting out" if it turns out you just really can't bare to share a room with the person - even if it turns out they're not a psycho, but you just can't share a room with them for whatever reason? 3. How does payment work? 4. Do hotels need to be onboard with your platform or does it work on any hotel?
