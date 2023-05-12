Products
Rooms.xyz BETA
Ranked #13 for today

Rooms.xyz BETA

Create interactive rooms in your browser

Free
Rooms lets you create games + interactive experiences from your browser. No download necessary. Every thing you see is editable and scriptable. And best of all, it’s free :-).
Launched in
Design Tools
Games
3D Modeling
 by
Rooms.xyz
About this launch
Rooms.xyz
Rooms.xyzCreate & remix interactive rooms from your browser
Rooms.xyz BETA by
Rooms.xyz
was hunted by
Jason Toff
in Design Tools, Games, 3D Modeling. Made by
Nick Kruge
,
Jason Toff
and
Bruno “btco” Oliveira
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Rooms.xyz
is not rated yet. This is Rooms.xyz's first launch.
