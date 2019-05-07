Log InSign up
Roomovo

Rent furniture to stay flexible & feel at home anywhere

On roomovo.com, you can rent your furniture with free delivery & setup. This helps you to stay flexible while being able to design your home according to your preferences. Currently only in Berlin & Frankfurt / Germany.
Daniel Levelev
 
  Daniel Levelev
    Daniel Levelev
    Pros: 

    Rent classy furniture, delivered to your home. I prefer this to IKEA when on short / mid term leases in my appartment.

    Cons: 

    Only available in Germany, so far.

    Also will rent some sofas for our offfice :))

    Daniel Levelev has used this product for one month.
Christophe VermeerschMaker@christophe_vermeersch · Co-Founder & CEO @ roomovo
Within the last 5 years, I had to move 7 times due to my studies and work. Always confronted with the hassle of owning furniture. So I was looking for a more flexible way to own furniture. Having no real options, I decided to tackle this issue myself. And now I need your help to make this product work and grow.
