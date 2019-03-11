Log InSign up
A marketplace for curated art

We launched RoomFifty in 2017 as a place to make the best contemporary art accessible to everyone. As a group of professional illustrators and art directors, we love using images to tell stories – reducing complex ideas into simple, beautiful images.
About - RoomFiftyWe use professional, fade-resistant Epson inks and high quality 200gsm paper, resulting in beautiful, fully-archival prints with incredibly fine detail. Our paper is designed for archival storage and is acid-free, making it highly resistant to ageing. The paper is lignin-free, ensuring it will not yellow with age and is light resistant for at least 100 years.
Ben Longden
Ben Longden
Ben Longden
Having worked on this for more than a year, I wanted to share it on here and see what everyone thinks! I hope you like.
