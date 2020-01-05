Roombelt 3.0

Discussion
Mateusz Zieliński
Maker
Mateusz from Roombelt here. The last 18 months since the initial release on PH have been an amazing journey. I am excited to share with you the summary of my work on this indie product since May 2017. What problem am I solving? Roombelt reduces the confusion around meeting rooms in modern offices (e.g. meeting room theft, inability to find a room for and ad-hoc meeting, etc.) by providing clear information on current and upcoming meetings in each room. What has changed since the initial release? ☑️ Most notably, I have a few dozens of wonderful customers (e.g. tech companies all around the world, a travel agency from France and even a hospital in Saudi Arabia). ☑️ Each Roombelt device can have a custom background image. My customers shared with me photos of some really beautiful meeting room displays. That's extremely inspiring! ☑️ Ability to find an available room and book it from each meeting room display. ☑️ The new dashboard mode presenting a list of all current and upcoming meetings in all meeting rooms on one screen. People put this on a TV in their kitchen or lobby. ☑️ Tight integration with Office365 in addition to Google Calendar. I am proud of how the product evolved and that it works really well for my customers. Also, my pricing makes it affordable for every company. I'd love to hear your feedback. Thank you in advance for trying it!
