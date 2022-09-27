Products
This is the latest launch from iRobot
See iRobot’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Roomba Combo j7+
Roomba Combo j7+
A Roomba that vacuums and mops
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The world's first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot, preventing wet messes.
Launched in
Home
,
Tech
by
iRobot
About this launch
iRobot
Teading global consumer robot company
1
review
2
followers
Roomba Combo j7+ by
iRobot
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Home
,
Tech
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
iRobot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2014.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#72
Report