Rooftop Slushie 2.0

Get employee referrals to tech companies

Verified tech employees to help you out with
- Referrals
- Resume Review
- Job Interviews
- Offer Evaluation
- Career Advice
Employers Pay for Job Referrals. Now Job Seekers Can, Too. - EdSurge NewsGetting hired can feel like a game of chance, but it's actually one of strategy. And one of the best ways to improve the odds of landing a particular job is to ask an employee at the company to recommend you as a top candidate.
Hey makers! Today we’re launching the official Rooftop Slushie version 2.0 after releasing a feature our customers wanted the most. 🧨 Problem We hope to fix today’s tech screening process. For large companies such as Google, recruiters may not be technical and evaluate candidates based on keywords and prestigious labels in a resume. This leaves out many qualified candidates. 💪 Solution We already have a community of tech employees on our platform giving career advice. Why not leverage those users to screen a resume and offer a referral if the candidate is a good fit? PMs recognize good PMs. Software engineers recognize good software engineers! ps. This was definitely interesting from a product sense, because we never intended to have a 'referral' feature from the start. Version 1.0 was all about having credible sources (verified tech employees) give advice on interview prep, resume and offer evaluation. But at one point, users started to ask for referrals in our 'Miscellaneous' category. They were using our product to solve problems other than what we’d planned for.
@seungjun_jun_lee Congrats on the launch, love the name 😁
@leandro8209 Appreciate it! Thank you for your support!
