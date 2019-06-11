Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Rooftop Slushie

Rooftop Slushie

Get career advice from verified FAANG employees

Rooftop Slushie is an anonymous, professional consultancy platform where users can ask questions to professionals currently working within the world’s leading companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook.
Reviews
Discussion
Seungjun Lee
Seungjun Lee
Maker
Rooftop Slushie helps you connect with verified employees at top tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Get job interview tips, resume review, career advice, and more.
UpvoteShare