Home
→
Product
→
Ronday
Ronday
Empowering remote teams to collaborate
Experience a genuine human connection with Ronday - the new platform for collaboration that creates a shared online space unlike any other. With video, spatial audio, and warm 3D environments, Ronday fosters a sense of presence that's truly unique.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Remote Work
by
Ronday
About this launch
Ronday
Empowering remote teams to collaborate
Ronday by
Ronday
was hunted by
Mahdi Farra
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Mahdi Farra
,
Emily
,
Alberto Scicali
,
Tim Train
,
Denzil Buchner
,
Jeffrey Rusch
,
Carrie Holzmeister
,
Miguel
and
Kristian Mischke
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Ronday
is not rated yet. This is Ronday's first launch.
