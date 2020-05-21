Discussion
Jordan Woods
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Necessity has been the mother of invention for my friends and family over the last couple of months in quarantine as we've tried to figure out ways to "hang out" despite the (necessary) distance. Consequently, playing games together virtually has been our go-to activity to stay connected with the people we love. And all of this game playing has resulted in the birth of Rona Games—a growing directory of "Zoom-able" games that my wife and I have built over the last week or so... The reality is that there are *a lot* of games that can be played over video chat, but they're not always easy to find. By searching the internet, asking friends, visiting forums, etc., we've accumulated a list of games you can play with friends without anything more than the computer or phone you're reading this comment on! The games vary in quality and sophistication, but we're sure you'll find something that works well for friends, family, or co-workers. Ultimately, the hope for Rona Games is simply that it can help people continue to enjoy the relationships that matter most to them, despite being apart. Stay safe and be smart!
