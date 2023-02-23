Your DeFi Dashboard: Explore and Execute Side-by-Side
Free
RBL's Rome Terminal consolidates DeFi transactional exploration and execution into one understandable, trustworthy page. Price charts, transaction tables, and your fave dApps all side-by-side. What a relief.
"Thanks for checking out your new DeFi Dashboard!
We have been trialing so many new features and partners. Recently we began to prioritize UX, too.
So, we must know: which menu do you prefer? The left-hand or the "Build Your Widget" modal?"