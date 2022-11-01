Products
This is the latest launch from Runway
See Runway’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Rollouts by Runway
Ranked #13 for today
Rollouts by Runway
Automate app rollouts with a full picture of release health
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Rollouts gives your team a complete, instantly digestible overview of release health – combining inputs from crash reporting, observability & product analytics, and user reviews – and automates rollouts based on thresholds you define.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Developer Tools
by
Runway
About this launch
Runway
Easier and more collaborative mobile releases for teams
50
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Rollouts by Runway by
Runway
was hunted by
Gabriel Savit
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Gabriel Savit
,
Isabel Barrera
,
Matt Varghese
,
Dave Filion
,
Adrián
,
Jan Klausa
,
Alessandro Martin
and
Riley Maguire
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Runway
is rated
5/5 ★
by 50 users. It first launched on November 17th, 2021.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#87
Report