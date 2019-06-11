Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Roller Champions
Roller Champions
A roller derby game made by Ubisoft
PC
Games
The Roller Champions E3 Demo is now available to play for free on Uplay PC, from June 10 to 14!
Gather your friends, dive in and compete against other players in the arena to claim victory!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Roller Champions is a 3-v-3 free-to-play game coming to PC
Ubisoft made Roller Champions official during its presentation at E3 2019, after details about the game leaked back in May. Roller Champions is a roller derby-inspired game - which also reminds us a bit of the game in Alita: Battle Angel (albeit with a lot less violence) - in which two groups of three players race around a track, trying to keep possession of a ball.
Roller Champions is a Ubisoft roller derby game with a preview available today
Ubisoft is announcing a roller derby game called Roller Champions, and a PC-only pre-alpha preview is available today. Roller Champions is described as a team-based, player-versus-player sports game where players work their way up from street derby leagues to championships.
Reviews
Would you recommend Roller Champions to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This looks so fun. Love the colours being used and love that there is already a playable alpha
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send