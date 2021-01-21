discussion
Mike McMillan
Maker
Hey PH! We’re excited to launch Rollcall: a Slack integration that helps remote teams stay connected with asynchronous team meetings. I've worked as a product manager for remote teams, and my partner has run development teams for clients across different locations and timezones. As team managers, we find the biggest problem with remote teams is it's hard to both scale, and stay in sync, without spending way too much time on calls. We built Rollcall to simplify standups and eliminate all the time wasted on Zoom calls. Staying in sync is crucial to remote teams, but sometimes video calls are an unnecessary tax. Asynchronous updates have worked better for us when operating in different time zones, with different internet speeds. Get better updates when your team can join at times that work for them. Avoid delays or internet issues with pre-recorded updates in audio, video, text or screen share. Recording reminders are triggered in Slack, and when all updates are recorded, we drop the concatenated, concise version it in your Slack channel for everyone to view and comment. Any feedback is extremely appreciated as we start to prioritize new features (Microsoft Teams and additional task management platform integrations coming soon!). Thanks! Mike
