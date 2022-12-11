Products
Rollama
Put the fun in fluent fundamentals at your school
We’ve gamified English SPaG, with medal, digital pets, trophies, competitions and much more! Made for Primary and English teachers, by teachers with 25 years’ experience in the classroom. Students play independently at home or in school.
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Online Learning
by
Rollama
About this launch
Rollama
The playful path to fluent English fundamentals
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Rollama by
Rollama
was hunted by
Andrew from Rollama
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Andrew from Rollama
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Rollama
is not rated yet. This is Rollama's first launch.
