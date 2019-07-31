Log InSign up
Rolegram

Increase your candidate pipeline by 10x in minutes

Rolegram provides companies with easy access to qualified designers & developers and their contact information, automating most of the manual sourcing methods.
Hi all! Just launched Rolegram, a sourcing tool for tech recruiters and managers. Rolegram was born out of my own frustration as Product Director of a growing startup when hiring: a huge part of my day was lost looking for designers in a multitude of websites, and then trying to find their contact information so I could get in touch with them. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let me know!
