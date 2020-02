Roland's TAIKO-1 is an electronic drum for traditional Japanese percussionists Of course, you don't need us to tell you that taiko drumming - the traditional Japanese percussion discipline which actually takes in a wide range of different drums - presents practical challenges. Over a million people in Japan alone play taiko but, as Roland says, "the giant sound, large physical size, and regular maintenance needs of taiko drums make them impossible for many people to play and learn.