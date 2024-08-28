  • Subscribe
    A new social app by Foundation

    Post what you’re working on and ​ETH earn for every mint. Collect with your ​friends and get rewards ​ETH for your taste.

    On Rodeo, the process is celebrated—every brushstroke, every note, every line of code. It’s all part of the journey.
    Launched in
    Social Network
    Web3
    Ethereum
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Ethereum
    Foundation
    Farcaster
    Rodeo by
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Social Network, Web3, Ethereum. Made by
    Dan Romero
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Rodeo's first launch.
