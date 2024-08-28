Launches
Rodeo
Rodeo
A new social app by Foundation
Post what you’re working on and ETH earn for every mint. Collect with your friends and get rewards ETH for your taste.
On Rodeo, the process is celebrated—every brushstroke, every note, every line of code. It’s all part of the journey.
Social Network
Web3
Ethereum
Rodeo
Rodeo
A new social app by Foundation
Rodeo by
Rodeo
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Social Network
Web3
Ethereum
Dan Romero
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
Rodeo
is not rated yet. This is Rodeo's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
