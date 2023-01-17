Products
Ranked #15 for today
RockPaperScissors Widget
Ultimate battle on home screen
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
RockPaperScissors Widget: the ultimate battle of emojis! Generate your own battles and watch as beautiful rock, paper, and scissors emojis face off on a virtual field. Easily watch the action in-app or via a hand-crafted widget for your home screen.
Launched in
iOS
,
Emoji
,
Games
by
RockPaperScissors Widget
About this launch
RockPaperScissors Widget
Ultimate battle on home screen
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
RockPaperScissors Widget by
RockPaperScissors Widget
was hunted by
Igor Dyachuk
in
iOS
,
Emoji
,
Games
. Made by
Igor Dyachuk
and
Alexey Primechaev
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
RockPaperScissors Widget
is not rated yet. This is RockPaperScissors Widget 's first launch.
