Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Rocketlane
See Rocketlane’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Rocketlane
Rocketlane
Reimagine service delivery for onboarding and PS teams
Visit
Upvote 36
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Rocketlane uniquely enables customer-centric services delivery for onboarding and professional services teams. It helps you to: 🎯 Deliver projects on time 🤝 Track time, manage resources, and stick to budgets 💵 Hit profitability and utilization goals
Launched in
Task Management
Customer Success
SaaS
by
Rocketlane
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Rocketlane
A collaborative customer onboarding platform
45
reviews
290
followers
Follow for updates
Rocketlane by
Rocketlane
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Task Management
,
Customer Success
,
SaaS
. Made by
Vishnu Prasad
,
Parikshith Mechineni
,
Vimal Kumar
,
Anirudh Diwakar
,
Vishnu Trilok
,
Yase Dusu
,
Kirthika Soundararajan
,
Sivaprakash S
,
Liandar D
,
Tejasvini Ramesh
,
Shuvedha Subramaniam
,
krishna kumar
,
Swetha Murali
,
Madhushree Menon
,
Karthig S
,
Srikrishnan Ganesan
,
Vignesh Girishankar
,
Deepak Bala
,
Varun Singh
,
Deepakkumar M
,
Nishant Mahesh
,
Kannan Shanmugam
,
Balanarayani L
,
Sairam Shanmuganathan
,
Shaquib Nesar
,
Samyuktha Sudhakar
,
Satheesh Kumar
,
Aman Khemka
,
Sherwin Robert
,
Preethi Ragu
,
ArunRaj B
,
Muskaan Shah
,
Mukundh Krishna
and
dhiraj kumar
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Rocketlane
is rated
5/5 ★
by 45 users. It first launched on June 23rd, 2021.
Upvotes
36
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report