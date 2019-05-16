Rocketium Button
Let your users create videos on your website
Button is a white-label video creator that you can add to your website with a few lines of code. Your users can create videos in minutes with Rocketium's powerful yet easy creator and access millions of stock assets, music tracks, graphics, and templates. 🤘
Reviews
This looks like a totally new way to enable users to make more videos. I can't think of another product which allows this functionality
None I can think of.
This can be great to boost marketing, that too for user generated content.Vinit Agrawal has used this product for one day.
A very unique way of making videos. Can't think of anyone else approaching videos this way. All the best guys!
None that I can think of.
Great way to make videos accessible to people who earlier have been skeptical of making videosJitesh Luthra has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Satej SirurMakerHiring@satej_sirur1
This is our 3rd hunt, and we could not be more excited! Today, we are launching Rocketium Button, a white-label video creator that you can add to your website with a few lines of code. Your users can create videos in minutes with Rocketium's powerful yet easy creator and access millions of stock assets, music tracks, graphics, and templates. 🤘 WHY DID WE BUILD THIS? Video is a proven driver of engagement and conversion. Despite this, most websites have very few videos - just see Airbnb, Amazon, or, heck, even Product Hunt. ▶️😿 Videos are hard to create and almost no platform helps their users with this. Rocketium's video creator has been battle-tested for 3 years by 100,000+ users. Rocketium Button allows makers to embed a white-label version of this video creator on their websites. WHO IS THIS FOR? Rocketium Button is for companies whose users create content on their site - marketplaces, listing sites, social platforms, website builders, advertising platforms, sales and marketing SaaS, .... Here are some examples to give you ideas. • Airbnb can enable hosts to create property or profile videos • Amazon can enable sellers to create product demos and users to create video reviews • AngelList can enable startups to create company or job listing videos • Product Hunt can enable makers to create explainer or promo videos • Shopify can enable their users to create videos for ads, product listings, or emails HOW CAN YOU USE THIS? Start by trying out our interactive sandbox at https://rocketium.com/is/easy-to... (desktop only, sorry!) to learn about the integration and user experience. Our team can generate access keys for you to integrate and try this on your website (free on-boarding session for PH users!). Like with everything important we do, we are happy to show it first to the PH community. 😀🎉 Would love to hear what you think, and whether this will solve a problem you face.
kabandi saikiaHiring@kabandisaikia · Co-founder @ getomnify
This looks really useful. Will definitely give it a try. Congrats!
Satej SirurMakerHiring@satej_sirur1
@kabandisaikia, thanks so much! Omnify's all-in-one platform can be even better if your customers can create:- • promo videos for their services • informational videos to engage their customers • help / how-to videos for customer support
Shyamanta Baruah a.k.a Sam@shyamantab · Market Development Manager at Deloitte
Wow! This is interesting. QQ. How do we create video templates for our brand?
Satej SirurMakerHiring@satej_sirur1
@shyamantab, thanks. You can save any video in Rocketium's video creator as a template. You can import layouts and animations from Photoshop or After Effects to create custom branded templates. Once your template is published, you can update Button's code snippet to load it (look for the `templateId` field). PS: Just found out what QQ stands for. #TIL 😀
Shyamanta Baruah a.k.a Sam@shyamantab · Market Development Manager at Deloitte
@satej_sirur1 Ah! 💡 Got it! Thanks for the quick answer :)
Abhash Kumar@abhash_kumar2 · Head of Community @SpringRoleInc
Hey Satej, congrats on the launch of the newest product. Great to see the evolution that Rocketium has gone through since I used it first when it was still in beta. Just curious to know why is it called 'Button'? Also, intrigued to know what are the edge-case uses for this product the team (might have) explored during the building phase?
Satej SirurMakerHiring@satej_sirur1
@abhash_kumar2, thanks so much. "Rocketium" sounds heavy so we went with something short and familiar. Also, it literally adds a button to your website so it makes the name a lot more visual. 😀 We started building Button when we saw our API customers building their own forms to capture user inputs. Some of the use-cases we saw were:- • ad platforms - to create video ads • sales - to create personalised outreach videos • real estate - to create property walkthrough videos • news - to create breaking news videos • memorial / obituary - to create memory videos
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Looks like an amazing tool for creating authentic user-generated content 🙌 Is there an approval process before content is published on the brands site?
Satej SirurMakerHiring@satej_sirur1
@lachlankirkwood, thanks a ton! 🙏 The video creator closes once the user exports their video. Videos take a few minutes to render and once they are ready, your back-end service (webhook) will get the video URL. You are now free to use the video any way you want - review, email, publish.
