Rocket HQ provides your free credit report & score as well as a range of personal finance content aimed at helping you understand your financial health.
- Pros:
* No ads
* Push Notifications are actually useful
* beautiful design
* No tablet support
Great first release - interested to see what future features get added.Aaron Kaump has used this product for one day.
Hudson-PeraltaMaker@hudsonperalta · UI/UX Designer
Just over a year ago I was tasked to design an app to help people learn more about their credit score, how to improve it and give them insight to what factors effect it. Now I know there are a lot of credit score apps out there, but we wanted to create something without all the "fluff"...an app not filled with a credit card advertisement on every page. Well I'm proud to announce that my team and I launched Rocket HQ. So if you are looking to get a peek into your credit report & score and don't want to be annoyed by advertisements give Rocket HQ a try. And let me know what you think!
