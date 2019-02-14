Log InSign up
Rocket Emoji

Quickly find and copy emojis to your clipboard in one click.

I found myself searching for emojis on google and it was frustrating so I made this little tool to find and copy an emoji to my clipboard in one click (on desktop). -@VictorMustar

Tekeste Kidanu
Victor Mustar
Shay Anand@crayonbytes · Founder, UserBit
talk about good UX! 😍
Tekeste KidanuHunter@iamtekeste
You sometimes find a website that makes you go wow! Rocket Emjoi by @VictorMustaris is one of those websites. The quickest and easiest way to find an emoji and copy to your clipboard. Seriously, the UX is pretty great! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Also check out Rocket which brings Slack-style :emoji: to every input field.
Hugo des Gayets@hugodesgayets · Product Designer
Très cool !
Greg Dunkley@gdunkley · Ghost Frog Media
There's no search box on the site.
