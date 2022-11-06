Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Rocket Crew
See Rocket Crew’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Rocket Crew 2.0
Rocket Crew 2.0
Ranked #19 for today

Rocket Crew 2.0

The biggest list of Space industry jobs

Free
Find more than 4000+ jobs in the Space industry from companies like SpaceX, NASA, JPL, Relativity Space, and more. Create your space talent profile. Benchmark space salaries shared by aerospace professionals.
Launched in Hiring, Space, Career by
Rocket Crew
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Rocket Crew
Rocket CrewA simple way to find space related jobs.
1review
2
followers
Rocket Crew 2.0 by
Rocket Crew
was hunted by
Pierre R
in Hiring, Space, Career. Made by
Pierre R
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Rocket Crew
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on September 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#22