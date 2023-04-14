Products
Rockebilly

Rockebilly

Create rocking record collection shelfs

Curate your favorite records, audiobooks and tracks on a fancy 'Rockebilly' shelf - just like you used to, but now on your homescreen. All via Spotify. Super easy to use. Just login via Spotify and have your first Rockebilly ready to rock within a minute.
Launched in Music, Spotify by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Love to hear from everyone who wants to give it a shot. This is the first version of the product. There will be an option to be able to pick tracks within albums, sort and search your records within a rockebilly."

Rockebilly by
was hunted by
Simon Meyborg
in Music, Spotify. Made by
Simon Meyborg
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Rockebilly's first launch.
2
1
#54
#271