Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Rock Paper Scissors Online
Rock Paper Scissors Online
Play the age old game anywhere, anytime
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
You probably know what Rock Paper Scissors (RoShamBo) is.
In this game I made for fun one weekend you are randomly assigned to another player who is also using the app and compete against them one on one.
Launched in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Free Games
+1 by
Rock Paper Scissors Online
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Promoted
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Rock Paper Scissors Online by
Rock Paper Scissors Online
was hunted by
Christopher Burnette
in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Free Games
. Made by
Christopher Burnette
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Rock Paper Scissors Online
is not rated yet. This is Rock Paper Scissors Online's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#34
Report