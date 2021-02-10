Robot Cupid by Copysmith

discussion
Jenny Zhang
Maker
Software + Design Intern @ Copysmith
Hello Product Hunt! We really hope you enjoy using this tool and get some good laughs, heartfelt letters, and an improved tinder profile for yourself (or that single friend who could really use some spice in their life) this Valentine's Day! It was a lot of fun designing and building this out and we hope you share your favorite cards with us by tagging us @copysmith_ai on Twitter with #AILOVEU!
@copysmith_ai @cowjuh The design is gorgeous!!
@emilyemchen Gotta also credit our incredible Design Lead @wendy_yu
Hi everyone! Our team had a ton of fun building this tool and we hope it brings you joy (and hopefully some love as well). Especially in a year where a lot of folks are spending time far away from their loved ones, we hope that Robot Cupid brings a little bit of magic into your day. Generate as many love poems and letters as you desire, and — if you're not in a relationship yet! — a tinder profile or two 💝
Hi everyone! I've written at least a 1000 or more poems in my life and published at least a few collections of them - but teaching an AI to write love poems has got to be some of the most fun I've ever had, and I think you'll have just as much using it. - Don't forget to tag us and use the hashtag #AILOVEU!
Hello Product Hunt :) Having writer's block before Valentine's Day? Love is in the air and we wanted to help you create that perfect letter for your special someone. Generate your Tinder bio, a "shy" love poem or a "flirty" letter. The best thing is - you can customize how the card looks (I'm team blue penguin) and share it on your social media! Can't wait to see what you build :)
Definitely saving my Valentine's Day.✔️
@officialexaking We love to see it 🎉
Cuuuuute 🤖
@chrismessina Thanks Chris C:
Very nice! 👍
@prilutskiy Thanks Max! Would love to see what you generated :D
Hahaha this such a cool yet fun product 😄
just amazing