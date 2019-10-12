Discussion
No reviews yet
Jon K
Maker
Hey PH! Two working dads building an app in our free time that cuts back on the spam phone calls that kept ringing our phones in the middle of those rare special moments with family. We went from concept to cross-platform release in 2 months using a variety of tools (Flutter, Golang, Postgres, Docker and kubernetes), and feel strongly that we’re better than every other option, even iOS’s new Silence Unknown Callers. In the process of development we realized we could also create a mechanism for users to get paid by unwanted callers! RoboStopper is live ready for prime time. For us, it has solved our original spam phone call problem, and we hope it helps you recapture control of your phone number.
