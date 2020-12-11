discussion
Ali Ahmed
Maker
Co-founder & CEO, Robomart
Hey Product Hunt, I'm the Co-founder and CEO of Robomart, and I'm excited to announce that we've now launched our invite-only beta in West Hollywood. Residents of WeHo can download the Robomart app and request an invite code. We've come a long way from our debut at CES 2018 and unveiling of the concept on Product Hunt and it's exciting to see our early customers experience a new way of shopping. Robomart is the first store that comes to you. Tap a button to hail a store on wheels in under ten minutes and shop for all your daily essentials right at home. No need to go to the store or wait for a delivery window. The Pharmacy Robomart is currently available to hail and stocks over 500 packs of 50 different everyday essentials, including medicines, first-aid, toiletries, tooth-care, personal care, kitchen products and household goods. We will be deploying the Grocery Robomart soon with produce, dairy and more and will introduce additional robomart types as we grow. Robomarts offer a fully automated, checkout-free and contactless shopping experience. We have launched with drivers and in the future we plan to add driverless vehicles to our fleet as regulation catches up. I'm happy to answer any questions.
