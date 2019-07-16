Discussion
Bram Jetten
Hey Product Hunt! I'm really excited to launch my first side project today! A year ago I saw @levelsio using LOTS of background jobs (he calls them robots) for Nomad List. He showed a huge dashboard with lots of blips showing the status of his app. I wanted this for my apps as well. So I built it. I'm addicted to designing dashboards so I wanted it to look really nice on an iPad (or using AirPlay on a huge wall-mounted monitor). Robodash supports 4 kinds of widgets: - Heartbeats (to monitor cron and bg jobs) - Uptime monitors (pings any URL for 200 OK) - Counters (to track any number) - Charts (to show simple metrics) If anything goes wrong, Robodash will alert you on Slack and via email. Let me know what you think!
@bramjetten Congrats for launching!! 🚀
