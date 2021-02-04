discussion
Freeman LaFleur
HunterDigital Strategist
This is my friend's project. I found it interesting that he uses off-the-shelf robotics hardware to avoid hardware development costs. I believe the ordering app was developed in-house but maybe he can chime in with more details. He is currently looking for investors through Mainvest.
Thanks Freeman! Yes! We're raising to open a new location, let me know if you have questions! https://mainvest.com/b/robo-esso...