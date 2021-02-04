  1. Home
Robo Esso

Automated coffee shop using off-the-shelf hardware

Robot coffee shop using off-the-shelf equipment to customize their menu faster and offer a larger variety of drinks at a lower price than other robot coffee shops.
Freeman LaFleur
Hunter
Digital Strategist
This is my friend's project. I found it interesting that he uses off-the-shelf robotics hardware to avoid hardware development costs. I believe the ordering app was developed in-house but maybe he can chime in with more details. He is currently looking for investors through Mainvest.
Matthew Jones
Maker
🎈
Founder of Robo Esso
Thanks Freeman! Yes! We're raising to open a new location, let me know if you have questions! https://mainvest.com/b/robo-esso...
