Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Roblox Cube 3D
This is a launch from Roblox
See 2 previous launches
Roblox Cube 3D
AI-powered 3D object creation
Visit
Upvote 69
Generate 3D objects from text prompts, directly within Roblox Studio. Powered by Roblox's core generative AI system.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Games
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Roblox
The largest growing social platform for play
1 out of 5.0
Follow
69
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Roblox Cube 3D by
Roblox
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
,
Development
. Featured on March 22nd, 2025.
Roblox
is rated
1/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 22nd, 2021.