Home
→
Product
→
Robbie - The AI Coder
Robbie - The AI Coder
ChatGPT powered coding companion
An AI powered Coding Companion that can help in design and generation of quality code snippets
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
The Coder
About this launch
The Coder
The AI Coding Assistant
Robbie - The AI Coder by
The Coder
was hunted by
Harshal Dhir
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Harshal Dhir
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
The Coder
is not rated yet. This is The Coder's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
4
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#166
