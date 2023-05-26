Products
Home
→
Product
→
Roast My Meal by Hoku
Roast My Meal by Hoku
Upload a photo of your food and get roasted by a savage AI
Ever cooked or ordered something and thought: "All I need now is for someone to give me a snarky critique of this meal"? Wait no more. Now, you can just upload a photo and get instant culinary feedback. Gordon Ramsay who?
Launched in
Funny
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
by
Roast My Meal by Hoku
About this launch
Roast My Meal by Hoku
Upload a photo of your food and get roasted by a savage AI
3
reviews
45
followers
Follow for updates
Roast My Meal by Hoku by
Roast My Meal by Hoku
was hunted by
Kavita
in
Funny
,
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kavita
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Roast My Meal by Hoku
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Roast My Meal by Hoku's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report