Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Roast My Meal by Hoku
Roast My Meal by Hoku

Roast My Meal by Hoku

Upload a photo of your food and get roasted by a savage AI

Free
Embed
Ever cooked or ordered something and thought: "All I need now is for someone to give me a snarky critique of this meal"? Wait no more. Now, you can just upload a photo and get instant culinary feedback. Gordon Ramsay who?
Launched in
Funny
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Roast My Meal by Hoku
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Roast My Meal by Hoku
Roast My Meal by HokuUpload a photo of your food and get roasted by a savage AI
3reviews
45
followers
Roast My Meal by Hoku by
Roast My Meal by Hoku
was hunted by
Kavita
in Funny, Cooking, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kavita
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Roast My Meal by Hoku
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Roast My Meal by Hoku's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-