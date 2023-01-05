Products
Roamr
AI generated personalized travel itineraries
Generate a fully planned day-by-day travel itinerary in just a few seconds! Just tell us your destination(s), how long, and your travel style. Cut your research time in half!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Roamr
About this launch
Roamr
Idea to fully planned itinerary in seconds.
Roamr by
Roamr
was hunted by
Nikhil Kapadia
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nikhil Kapadia
and
Dhurv Garg
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Roamr
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 3rd, 2022.
