Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Roamr
Roamr
Idea to fully planned itinerary in seconds.
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Cut your research and planning time in half! Explore our library of end-to-end itineraries from trips all over the world. Use it to discover your next vacation or to help research an upcoming trip!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Travel
by
Roamr
Pendo Platform
Ad
Affordable product analytics & targeted messages in your app
About this launch
Roamr
Idea to fully planned itinerary in seconds.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Roamr by
Roamr
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Travel
. Made by
Nikhil Kapadia
and
Dhurv Garg
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Roamr
is not rated yet. This is Roamr's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#133
Report